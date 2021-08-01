-
Michigan schools could receive an additional $18.6 million for campus security initiatives this fiscal year.In a unanimous vote, the Senate passed a bill…
-
Teachers looking for a way to work Michigan's animals and plants into their lessons have a new option to choose from.The state Department of Natural…
-
Police in Shiawassee County took into custody a high school student who threatened violence on Wednesday, causing Perry High School to go into…
-
Michigan education officials are looking for ways to address an increase in chronic absenteeism among students.The number of students chronically absent…
-
Vaccine waiver rates for school-age children have increased slightly in Michigan.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data shows 3.2…
-
A record number of school districts in Michigan are bypassing the state's 17-year ban on starting school before Labor Day and opening their doors to…
-
You might have missed a controversial part of the state education budget. It would penalize public schools for spending tax dollars on lawsuits against…
-
Agreement with state saves Detroit schools from closure. Two dozen Detroit schools will remain open for at least three more years under an agreement…
-
The Michigan Board of Education heard various points of view on accomodations for LGBTQ students yesterday. Current State's Kevin Lavery was there.What…
-
The idea of starting a high school under any circumstances is a daunting one, to say the least. With schools struggling all across Michigan, the economy…