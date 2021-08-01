-
Police departments across Michigan are bringing back the Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign, starting Monday.The Michigan Office of Highway…
The Michigan State Police told officers to remove a phone app that keeps no record of outgoing text messages, a newspaper reported Tuesday.Col. Joseph…
All Ionia Public Schools will reopen tomorrow. Law enforcement issued an all clear after a bomb threat cancelled classes on Tuesday.District…
A 33-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after he allegedly posted videos in which he expressed "potential threatening feelings" toward Ferris State…
It will be at least two months before we know whether former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon will go to trial in connection with the…
Michigan state police have begun recording hate crimes against transgender and gender nonconforming individuals. The FBI began using gender identity as a…
Authorities have found the wreckage of a small plane that went missing over Lake Michigan with two men aboard.The Michigan State Police and Benzie County…
UPDATED Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.: a Delta Township man pleaded not guilty today to killing 2 women during his arraignment.Our media partner WLNS-TV reports…
A former Michigan state trooper was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in the death of a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle…
Michigan State Police want to invest more than $2 million dollars in technology to livestream dashboard cameras to assist in decision-making and risk…