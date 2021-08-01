-
Forty-three percent of Michigan households struggle to afford necessities like housing, childcare, food, health care and transportation.That’s according…
-
Matthew Desmond’s book “Evicted” is being read by incoming MSU students and East Lansing residents as this year’s “One Book, One Community” selection.…
-
The University of Michigan and Harvard University are teaming up to tackle poverty and opioid addiction in Detroit.The schools announced Wednesday they…
-
For more than a decade, proficiency skills among elementary students have been in steep decline, particularly in reading. The 2018 Michigan Kids Count…
-
Michigan's child poverty rate decreased to about 21 percent in 2016, but disparities among racial groups remain.The annual Kids Count Profile released…
-
The state Legislature began discussions Wednesday on the newest plan to make people work for Medicaid.The bill would require able-bodied adults to perform…
-
A new online map of Michigan has been developed to make large volumes of data about poverty and well-being easier to understand.The map was developed as…
-
Kathryn Edin, a co-author of the book “$2 a Day: Living on Almost Nothing in America,” will speak in the WKAR-TV studios on Thursday.Kathryn Edin has…
-
A new report finds that only one in eight Michigan children who are eligible for free and reduced lunches during the school year are participating in…
-
As families deal with Flint’s ongoing water crisis, the work being done in the schools where they send their children might be more important than…