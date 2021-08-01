-
The state Senate is due back in Lansing Wednesday.There are three budget bills on the agenda.That's as schools and local governments are about to begin…
The Legislature is back in Lansing this week with the primary goal of wrapping up the state budget. That includes a spending plan for schools.Lawmakers…
The process for adopting a state budget this year was swift, secretive, and successful at getting a plan finalized just before the deadline. That allowed…
Michigan lawmakers will return to session to pass a multibillion-dollar plan to resolve the deficit caused by the coronavirus shutdown — with a mix of…
The state of Michigan, like many states across the country, is facing a projected revenue shortfall of billions of dollars—upwards of $6 billion according…
The state may give itself a one-time reprieve from the requirement to have a budget adopted by the beginning of July. That date aligns with the fiscal…
Michigan lawmakers are getting a first look at projected state revenues for 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has severely diminished sales and property tax…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and four legislative leaders have met after she vetoed nearly $1 billion from the newly signed budget, but their discussion was…
Michigans's budget deadline is hours away and Governor Gretchen Whitmer still has not signed any of the 16 budgets on her desk.Democratic Governor Whitmer…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the budgets on their way to her desk are “a mess.”The state Legislature voted out the rest of the state budgets Tuesday. It…