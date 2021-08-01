-
A new STEM-based summer program is taking a thoughtful approach to bridging systemic gaps in education.The Sankofa STEM Summer Academy is a five-week,…
The sixth season of the Emmy Award winning WKAR-TV kid’s science show Curious Crew premieres Monday. The program explores ways of making science fun by…
A Michigan State University scientist is determined to increase the number of women and girls going into STEM fields. Kayla Conner is a microbiologist.…
He grew up in the public housing projects, dropped out of high school and spent time in juvenile detention. That’s how the story of evolutionary biologist…
WKAR's podcast "Serving Up Science" taught dozens of people about the science behind taste. It was the final signature event of Michigan State…
Laura Dillon is a professor of computer science and engineering at Michigan State University. Forbes recently wrote about the important work she is doing…
Boosting student engagement in science, technology, engineering and math classrooms is the aim of a federal grant going to the University of Michigan and…
STEM education in mid-Michigan is getting an economic boost from one of the world’s foremost technology companies. The “Grow With Google” tour happening…
MSU lands $1 million NSF grant to educate students in fields including animal science, crop and soil sciences and other fields involving food…
There’s been a lot of discussion lately about how to get girls interested in the STEM fields. One solution? Hearing the stories of women already doing…