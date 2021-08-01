-
Unionized auto workers in the U.S. who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer have to wear face masks at work.A virus task…
Ray Curry is taking over leadership of the United Auto Workers at a critical juncture in the union’s history.The UAW’s International Executive Board on…
General Motors has resumed production of the Chevrolet Camaro at its Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant after a parts-related shutdown.The temporary…
General Motors expects to resume production at Lansing’s two assembly plants next week.GM is touting extensive safety measures that will be in place when…
The United Auto Workers union has replaced its auditing firm, added four internal auditors and has hired a big accounting firm to study its financial…
The United Auto Workers union on Monday turned its bargaining focus to Fiat Chrysler, raising the possibility of another strike against a Detroit…
Vote totals are beginning to trickle in from United Auto Workers union locals around the country on day 38 of a strike against General Motors. Some locals…
The United Autoworkers strike against General Motors is now in its fifth week. By some estimates workers have lost more than six hundred million in wages.…
The UAW strike against GM is in its fourth week, and businesses that supply the automaker are losing millions each day. In Lansing, Mich., more than 11,000 people who supply parts are out of work.
The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in…