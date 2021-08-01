-
It’s time to wake up and be better, world.It’s a broken system. As a society, there are no excuses. You don’t have a leg to stand on anymore. The…
-
WKAR’s Sophia Saliby speaks with Meaghan Bergman about International Women’s Day and the work the Michigan Women's Historical Center Hall of Fame museum…
-
Today has been declared Women Veterans Recognition Day in Michigan by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In a news release, the governor says Michigan has almost…
-
Michigan State University researchers are trying to understand the causes of infertility and why so many women lose their pregnancies.Dr. Asgi Fazleabas…
-
According to a new study from Michigan State University, college women with mental health or behavioral disabilities experience sexual violence that…
-
It's Veterans Day, and we at WKAR would like to thank all service members, past and present, for their contributions to our country.Of the more than 21…
-
This week, the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame will induct a new class of honorees. We’ll talk with the Hall’s Caitlyn Dial about the class of 2016.Tomorrow…
-
Does irritating, boorish behavior get on your nerves? If you’re a woman, you’re more likely to answer that question with a “yes” than a man is, according…
-
A new comedy series in Lansing is bringing its audiences stand-up with a side of witches. We talk to the women behind Comedy Coven ahead of their show at…
-
This month, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that all combat positions in the armed forces would now be open to women, but the groundwork for…