The face of homelessness in Michigan is looking younger. The Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness reports more than 65,000 people in this state are…
Victor Robinson of PeacePlayers International discusses Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the importance of spreading the knowledge of his legacy to today's…
As both parties continue pumping funds into the 2018 race, Michigan Democrats hope to cash in on another kind of green.A proposal to legalize marijuana…
The organization ePIFanyNow encourages and spread acts of kindness in the Lansing area. Their upcoming annual Y-PIF awards are for young people doing good…
The Greater Lansing area has many shelters and organizations to help the homeless.But Gateway Youth Services is the only one for homeless and…
Lansing is one of about 200 cities that's taken up the White House's "My Brother's Keeper" initiative. We talk about the future of the My Brother's Keeper…
There’s been increasing scrutiny in recent years of how Michigan treats juveniles who are tried and convicted as adults in the state’s justice system. A…
You may see some great new artwork at various public sites around Lansing this weekend.Those masterpieces will be the handiwork on area kids aged seven to…
Last night, hundreds of people headed to REO Town for the opening of Lansing’s first youth art gallery. The show featured the work of students from REACH…
It’s Wednesday and time for our Neighbors in Action segment, where we feature people and organizations working to make our community a better place. Today…