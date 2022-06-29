Television Producer/Director I

WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University

Position Summary

As Producer/Director with WKAR, this position will facilitate all aspects of production from creative development for studio production, post-production, and editing to bring to air a variety of television programs, series, and specials. Producing and directing in both studio and field-based productions with an emphasis on broadcast and digital delivery. The selected individual will work with professional and student staff and will have overall responsibility for delivering creative, contemporary, and effective content. Contribution to the overall production output of the station, based upon individual skills and experience, is expected. This person will work closely with the Senior Producer and in collaboration with other department heads, production staff, as well as University faculty and staff.

CHARACTERISTICS, DUTIES, AND RESPONSIBILIITES



Excellent storytelling sense and capabilities; ability to weave natural sound and quality b-roll footage to raise the production value of our programs on to large, divergent audiences across multiple platforms.

Mentoring, training, and preparing college students and young professionals in the areas of field and studio production, editing, and storytelling.

Connecting to the latest emerging media trends in the media industry; highly adaptable to new techniques and technology including content for digital/digital platforms

Comply with MSU and union regulations when planning and conducting production shoots/events.

Commitment to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategies put forth by WKAR, College of Communication Arts and Sciences, and Michigan State University.

Adheres to creative, journalistic, station, and PBS standards for content and ensures that the final product is of the highest quality.

Proposes, plans, produces, and edits local, state, and national productions, including outside contracts, seeing the productions through from conception to final cut.

Ensures content is completed on time, within budget, and to agreed artistic and technical standards.

Collaborates with all departments to work collectively across the station; works with development to identify funding opportunities and grants as it pertains to local content.

Works with Senior Producer to develop programming and production plans as well as to resolve internal conflict during production.

Assists in the marketing and promotion of original content.

Establishes and cultivates relationships and partnerships with University departments, corporations/businesses, local community organizations and leaders

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills



Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting, journalism, theater, communication, English, or other appropriate field. A combination of education and experience may be taken into consideration based on the applicant’s credentials.

Three (3) to Five (5) years of experience producing programs for a commercial and/or public broadcasting station.

Develop programming that can be multi-purposed across television and digital platforms.

Working knowledge and some experience editing on Adobe Premiere Edit Systems or other editing software.

Supervising and directing multi-camera crews for documentary, studio, scripted, and digital programming as well as live, live-to-tape, and taped news coverage.

Strong interviewing skills.

Demonstrated knowledge of storytelling, including: script writing, camera direction, graphic look, set design, lighting design, editing, music composition, pacing and how all these elements help to effectively communicate the message

Desired Qualifications



Live-to-tape, studio producing experience.

Experience producing content for news and public affairs.

Able to develop content that aligns with WKAR funding, DEI, and programming goals.

Work experience that demonstrates professionalism, curiosity, and diverse interests.

Ability to work autonomously on multiple projects simultaneously and under pressure to meet deadlines.

Strong interpersonal, organizational, and project management skills.

Excellent verbal communication.

Knowledge of PBS Editorial Standards and Practices.

Knowledge of FCC regulations and federal/state laws governing broadcasting.

Required Application Materials



Resume

Cover letter addressing your extent of producing and why you feel this position would be a positive career move for you.

Work samples/links/sample scripts

