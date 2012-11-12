© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The War: Michigan Voices
The War: Michigan Voices
Michigan veterans of World War II recall their experiences in the European and Pacific Theatres. WKAR premiered the TV series in September 2007 as a local companion to Ken Burns' landmark 14-hour series, The War.

The War: Michigan Voices

WKAR Public Media | By editor
Published May 26, 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT

Michigan veterans of World War II recall their experiences in the European and Pacific theatres.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | WATCH NOW at video.wkar.org

More than 600,000 Michigan residents served our country in the military during the Second World War. They served all over the globe, from the beaches of Normandy to the sands of Iwo Jima, from the day of the attack on Pearl Harbor through VJ Day and beyond. Michigan veterans tell their stories and remind us of their sacrifices, and those of their comrades.

WKAR-TV premiered the series in September 2007 as a local companion to Ken Burns' landmark 14-hour series, The War.
Tags
veteransVeterans DayMemorial Day
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE