The War: Michigan Voices

Michigan veterans of World War II recall their experiences in the European and Pacific theatres.

More than 600,000 Michigan residents served our country in the military during the Second World War. They served all over the globe, from the beaches of Normandy to the sands of Iwo Jima, from the day of the attack on Pearl Harbor through VJ Day and beyond. Michigan veterans tell their stories and remind us of their sacrifices, and those of their comrades.

WKAR-TV premiered the series in September 2007 as a local companion to Ken Burns' landmark 14-hour series, The War.

