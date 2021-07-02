Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org
July 2, 2021- Barb Byrum| OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses school funding. The guest is Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.
The panel discusses equal funding for Michigan students. The guest is Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum. Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Chuck Stokes, and Jonathan Oosting join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.