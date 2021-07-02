© 2021
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
July 2, 2021- Barb Byrum| OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media | By WebTeam
Published July 2, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT
OTRTS-210702v2.png
Barb Byrum appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

Watch now at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses equal funding for Michigan students.  The guest is Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.  Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Chuck Stokes, and Jonathan Oosting join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

