TV Made in Michigan
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor's office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.

July 9, 2021- Tonya Schuitmaker | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media | By WebTeam
Published July 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT
OTRTS-210709v2.png

Watch now at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses the president's trip to Northern Michigan and the latest on gubernatorial challengers.  The guest is former MI state senator Tonya Schuitmaker.  Panelists Cheyna Roth, Zoe Clark and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

