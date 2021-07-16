Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org
July 16, 2021- Adam Zemke | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses turmoil in the MI republican party. The guest is Adam Zemke.
The panel discusses turmoil in the MI republican party, developments in the push to include LGBTQ protections in the state's civil rights law and much more. The guest is Adam Zemke from Launch Michigan, pushing for education reforms. Panelists Jordyn Hermani, Stephen Henderson and Kyle Melinn join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.