Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org
July 23, 2021- Correspondents Edition| OFF THE RECORD
Former capitol correspondents discuss changes in political reporting.
Former capitol correspondents discuss changes in political reporting. Panelists Kathy Hoffman, Eric Freedman Dave Waymire and John Lindstrom join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.