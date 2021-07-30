© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org

July 30, 2021- Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media | By WebTeam
Published July 30, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT
Tim Skubick with guests
Correspondents edition of Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

The panel discusses the passing of U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, vaccine mandates and much more.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses the passing of U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, whether Gov. Whitmer will mandate vaccines for government workers and a possible gubernatorial challenger from within the democratic party. Panelists Emily Lawler, Bill Ballenger, Dave Boucher and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Politics & Government