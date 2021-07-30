July 30, 2021- Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

The panel discusses the passing of U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, vaccine mandates and much more.

The panel discusses the passing of U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, whether Gov. Whitmer will mandate vaccines for government workers and a possible gubernatorial challenger from within the democratic party. Panelists Emily Lawler, Bill Ballenger, Dave Boucher and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.