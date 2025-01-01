Trusted. Valued. Essential.
Trusted Education for All Ages
- Commercial-free educational TV
- Research-supported learning resources
- Free & accessible to all
Education has always been at the heart of WKAR’s mission. WKAR Public Media offers free, Michigan state standards-aligned educational content created specifically for our communities.
Vital Public Safety Information
- Emergency Alerts: Delivering critical early warning communications to keep you safe
- Reliable Resources: Providing clear guidance during crises when it matters most.
- Accessible: For everyone, including rural and remote communities—no paywalls, ever.
The federal investment in public media, made through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), makes it possible for WKAR Public Media to collaborate with local, state and federal public safety officials in emergency communications services that help save lives and property.
Free, Quality Content for All
- Commercial-free programming
- Award-winning, quality shows
- Reliable news
WKAR Public Media is Michigan’s capital region source for award-winning original television, radio and digital content; and the best from PBS and NPR.
Local Content that Reflects our Region
- Showcasing Local Arts: We amplify the voices of mid-Michigan arts communities, celebrating creativity and innovation.
- News and Public Affairs: Trusted reporting and engaging conversation about issues that impact our region.
- Bringing Communities Together: From live events to community initiatives, we create opportunities for connection, dialog, and shared experiences across mid-Michigan.
Federal Funding for Public Media is Irreplaceable
- Represents .01% of the federal budget
- About $1.60 per person annually
Local public media stations are among the last locally managed outlets, serving 99% of the U.S. population, including 24/7 stations in rural and remote areas.
"We are deeply grateful to WKAR for their passionate and dedicated partnership and supporting the importance of early childhood education."
- Jenna, Capital Area Community Services
"WKAR cares about entertainment and edification for all ages, and that's a home run."
- Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Lansing Lugnuts
"I cannot overstate the importance of WKAR and the impact they've had on the mid-Michigan community by highlighting the important programming that all of the fantastic nonprofits in this area have."
- Amy Morris-Hall, Potter Park Zoological Society
WKAR Public Media as an essential agency serving Michigan and our capital region community through its mission to inform, educate, and inspire.
