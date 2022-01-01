Ways to Listen to WKAR

Radio

In your kitchen, in your garage, in your car, on the beach—it’s the original way to listen to anything, anywhere!

Tune into 90.5 WKAR-FM to listen to the Capital Region’s source for classical, jazz, and folk music, plus NPR and local news.

Tune into 102.3 FM (24/7) and AM 870 (during daylight hours) to stay connected to national news from NPR as well as local news from WKAR. Plus, news and information in Spanish weekday afternoons and weekend mornings.