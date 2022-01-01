Ways to Listen to WKAR
Radio
In your kitchen, in your garage, in your car, on the beach—it’s the original way to listen to anything, anywhere!
Tune into 90.5 WKAR-FM to listen to the Capital Region’s source for classical, jazz, and folk music, plus NPR and local news.
Tune into 102.3 FM (24/7) and AM 870 (during daylight hours) to stay connected to national news from NPR as well as local news from WKAR. Plus, news and information in Spanish weekday afternoons and weekend mornings.
HD Radio
HD Radio is a digital technology that produces the highest quality audio available. With HD Radio, you’ll hear crystal clear reception and CD-quality sound.
The new technology effectively eliminates noise, interference and fades from our signal. If you’ve experienced static on a standard radio at home, or while driving around town or waiting at a red light, you’ll appreciate the clear, consistent sound HD Radio delivers.
WKAR’s HD Radio options are as follows:
- 90.5 WKAR-FM can be heard on 90.5-HD1
- WKAR NewsTalk can be heard on 90.5-HD2
HD Radios do not require Internet access and there is no subscription fee required to listen to HD Radio broadcasts. Listeners outside of mid-Michigan can listen to WKAR NewsTalk using an HD Radio tuned to 90.5-HD2.
On Your Computer
All WKAR listening streams are available via the player at the top of any page. Please click All Streams above to see all options.
- 90.5 WKAR
NPR and local news, plus classical, jazz, and folk music.
- WKAR NewsTalk 24/7
Capital Region’s source for news and information with local and national programs.
- WKAR Classical 24/7
Classical music around the clock, with a touch of news and weather.
- WKAR Jazz 24/7
Jazz around the clock.
- WKAR Radio Reading Service
A special broadcast service that provides timely and useful information to those who are print handicapped or otherwise have difficulty reading the printed page.
Using Our App
Listen anytime, anywhere, by downloading the free WKAR mobile app, available in the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.
- Includes 90.5 WKAR, WKAR NewsTalk and WKAR Music streams
- WKAR News features
- Plus -- watch full episodes of WKAR originals and your PBS favorites.
Using NPR One
NPR One is the audio app that connects you to a stream of NPR and WKAR news, stories and podcasts curated for you. Informing, engaging, inspiring and surprising. From the ends of the earth to the tiniest corners of your city. Available in the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.
Add WKAR as your home station to listen on your phone, anywhere you are.
Smart Speakers
WKAR is just one voice command away. Ask Alexa to “Play WKAR." To your Google Home assistant, say "Hey Google, play WKAR FM."