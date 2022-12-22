WKAR Family Reading Kit and your support

DONATE HERE to support the WKAR Family Reading Kit project

Since 2018, we have distributed WKAR Family Reading Kits to more than 25,000 local families. Each kit includes two new, high-quality books, early childhood education resources, information on basic needs support, and hands-on activities for families. Each year, our WKAR Family Reading Kit distribution has grown as the number of families facing financial and geographic barriers to literacy resources increases. WKAR is committed to keeping up with the need.

In honor of our 100th anniversary, we hope to distribute 10,000 kits — that's 20,000 new books — in 2023.

Your donation of $100 can help WKAR deliver Reading Kits to ten homes. Are you able to do more? You can support 100 Reading Kits with a contribution of $1,000! Kits will be distributed to families during National Reading Month in March 2023, so lend your support now!

Learning is a lifelong endeavor, and WKAR is proud of our history as a leader in educational content for more than 100 years. But we know it all starts with reading – being read to, listening to fun and exciting stories, growing up in a home with access to the resources it takes to develop into a reader.

Your support of the WKAR Family Reading Kit project ensures we can continue our important work for the next 100 years and beyond.

