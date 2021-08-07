MSU Extension Enlisting Homeowners To Track Invasive Moths

Michigan State University Extension is conducting a program to help monitor an invasive moth species.

The box tree moth was found in the United States this past spring, including three areas in Michigan.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services were able to remove the moths from the locations.

If established the species, which is native to Asia, will destroy most boxwood shrubs in the country.

MSU Extension is partnering with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and USDA APHIS to encourage residents to take action by enrolling in the early detection program.

Jeremy Jubenville is one of the team members, he says the help from homeowners is very simple.

“We have pheromone traps they can hang in their yard, and these pheromones attract male moths. These are synthesized chemicals that are emitted from the female moths to attract male moths. And if there are any box tree moths in the vicinity, they will be attracted to this trap.”

The attracted male moths will not cause infestations, due to the fact that female moths need to be present to lay eggs.

The program is free of charge, and participants are asked to check their traps once every week.

Jubenville says because invasive species are sneaky, he wants to make sure there are no others detected.

“We do not think the box tree moth has established in Michigan, we think we have eradicated it. But it never hurts to be a little precautious when it comes to invasive species.”

People who bought boxwood plants in 2020 or 2021 are urged to check them for signs of infestation or damage.

The program continues into the month of October.

Those interested in participating and hanging up a trap can fill out an online survey . For more information about the box tree moth and other invasive species, visit MSU Extension's Invasive Species Website .

McKoy's story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.

