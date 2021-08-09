© 2021
WKAR News

Historic Grave Marker Returned To Lansing

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published August 9, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT
Weller gravestones.jpeg
Loretta Stanaway
/
The Friends of Lansing's Historic Cemeteries
The grave marker of Peter J. Weller is on the left, alongside markers for Weller's daughters Christina and Lucretia. Peter Weller's marker had been missing for 146 years.

The grave marker of Peter J. Weller has been missing since 1875. It was returned and erected at his grave site this past weekend.

A gravestone that has been missing for nearly 150 years has been returned to the burial site of a Lansing pioneer.

Businessman Peter J. Weller died in 1849 at age 48, and was buried in the former Oak Park Cemetery. That cemetery closed in 1875, and his body was moved to the then-new Mt. Hope Cemetery. Somehow, his monument was lost.

Earlier this year, Weller’s gravestone turned up on an auction website. Loretta Stanaway of The Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries says the auctioneer agreed to pull the gravestone from the sale. This weekend, it was placed on Weller’s grave.

Stanaway calls it a heartwarming story, saying “everybody deserves to have some way of being remembered and recognized, and this gives him back his identity.” She said a preservationist has also restored monuments on the graves of two of Weller’s daughters and his daughter-in-law.

Stanaway added that preservationist Andrew Noland installed the gravestone this past weekend.

“He was able to put that monument back up on Mr. Weller’s grave where it belongs,” she concluded, “where it had been missing for 146 years, or 172 years since his death.”

The family plot contains ten graves. Some remain unmarked. A genealogist has researched the family and found no surviving family members.

WKAR News
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also is an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
