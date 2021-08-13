Lansing Housing Commission Receives Emergency Vouchers To Assist Those Experiencing Homelessness

This past week, the Lansing Housing Commission received 32 emergency vouchers to help people pay for rent. They were funded through the American Rescue Plan.

Doug Fleming is the executive director of the commission. He said they are specifically for those who are experiencing homelessness or at high risk of becoming homeless.

When a person receives a voucher, they put 30% of their income, if they have one, towards rent, and the voucher pays for the remaining balance.

18 have been distributed to residents so far.

“We have a few more vouchers to go. But we're working with local agencies to identify folks that are in need and then get them in safe housing," he said.

The rest of the vouchers will be released in the upcoming weeks to those on a wait list. That list is currently full.

“So, it's first-come, first-served [to] people that meet the qualifications," he said. "We work down the list until we find eligible folks, and then we house them, and then we go to the next person on the list," Fleming said.

The Lansing Housing Commission is one of nine organizations in Michigan receiving the vouchers.

