Thousands of Jackson County Residents Remained Without Power On Monday

Severe weather hit Jackson County hard last Wednesday and into Thursday. About 350,000 residents across the state lost power because of the storms

Late Sunday night, Consumers Energy announced more than 98% of all electric customers had their power restored, but outages continued in Jackson.

Terry DeDoes is a spokesperson for Consumers.

He said they are hoping to fix any ongoing outages in Jackson by the end of the day on Monday.

“We're proud of the fact and the Herculean effort it took to get more than 99% of that goal achieved by the end of the weekend," he said.

"Unfortunately, there are still customers that are impacted, and we're going to work diligently around the clock, like we have been."

DeDoes said this last wave of storms was one of the worst storms the utility company had seen in the last decade. To prevent these kind of outages from happening again, he said the company will be upping their schedule on line clearing and tree-trimming.

"So, we're doing line clearing and on each circuit more regularly than in the past," he added.

Those who lost power for at least five days can apply to receive credits from Consumers Energy.

On Monday, Attorney General Dana Nessel called on the utility company as well as on DTE Energy to automatically credit customers affected by the outages.

Customers Energy customers can apply to receive outage credits by going to consumersenergy.com/outages.

