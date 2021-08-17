East Lansing Ends ‘EL Fresco,’ May Reopen Next Spring

The city of East Lansing has shut down an outdoor entertainment experiment in preparation for the start of the fall semester at Michigan State University.

In June, the city created a downtown pedestrian zone along Albert Street called “Albert EL Fresco.”

With outdoor seating, lighting and even hammocks, it was intended as a family-friendly experience.

However, East Lansing Mayor Jessy Gregg said the area takes on a very different feel overnight after local bars close.

She said with the impending arrival of some 15,000 MSU freshmen and sophomores this fall, East Lansing doesn’t have adequate resources to patrol the area.

“We’re anticipating that the fall might get a little bit rowdy anyway,” Gregg said. “So, basically, just to head off the possibility that there could be some unpleasantness in large crowd gathering in that area, we’ve decided to end it on a high note.”

Gregg said the city will continue to create outdoor engagement areas downtown.

“So, I would really encourage people to kind of poke around downtown and discover those little pockets,” She said. “It’s not going to be as large of an area…but it’s still there.”

Gregg says Albert El Fresco will likely reopen next spring.

