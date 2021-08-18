Lansing Area Man Arrested In Connection With Jan. 6 Insurrection

The Federal Bureau of Investigations arrested a Lansing area man Tuesday for his connection to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

40-year-old Logan Barnhart appeared in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Tuesday facing several charges including assaulting or impeding a police officer, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted area and engaging in physical violence in a restricted area. Barnhart was released on a $5,000 bond according to court records.

The federal indictment says he and others used “a deadly weapon, that is, a baton, flag, pole, and crutch, did forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with” an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Detroit News reported Barnhart played high school football in Haslett.

He also helped tip over a car and was sentenced to 45 days in jail for unlawful assembly for a riot in 1999 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, according to the newspaper.

The FBI had posted photos online of a man identified as FBI 128-AFO at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th and asked the public to help find him.

After an online group that calls itself the Sedition Hunters circulated the images across the internet, investigators identified Barnhart as the suspect.

He’s the 12th person arrested in Michigan in connection with the Capitol Breach.

The United States District Attorney’s Office says in the seven months since Jan. 6, more than 570 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

