WKAR News

Draheim Returns To EL City Council To Fill Short-Term Vacancy

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published August 19, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT
East Lansing City Hall
Flickr/Creative Commons
/
The city of East Lansing has appointed Shanna Draheim to fill a 10-week term on the city council. Former mayor Aaron Stephens resigned his position in July.

The city of East Lansing has appointed a familiar name to fill a short-term vacancy on the city council.

The council voted unanimously Thursday to appoint Shanna Draheim to a 10-week term.

Draheim previously served on the East Lansing City Council from 2015 to 2019.

I'm confident that she would be able to hit the ground running.
Jessy Gregg, Mayor of East Lansing

She’ll finish the rest of the term vacated by former mayor Aaron Stephens, who resigned in July to attend Harvard University.

Draheim says it just made sense for her to step in for a short time and offer her experience on issues like economic development.

“You know, my hope is that I can provide some background of some of those things coming up from my time there and at least just my knowledge of some of the issues around budgets,” Draheim said.

East Lansing Mayor Jessy Gregg says of the five candidates before the council, Draheim was the only choice for her.

“I’m confident that she would be able to hit the ground running, so to speak,” said Gregg. “Business will be done in these three months; we can’t just hit pause. So, having somebody who knows what they’re doing and has recently served would be a good appointment.”

Also on Thursday, Gregg was formally sworn in as mayor.

Dana Watson was selected as the first African-American woman to serve as mayor pro tem.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
