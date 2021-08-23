Whitmer Unveils $2.1 Billion COVID Economic Recovery Plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is touting a $2.1 billion spending plan as a way to boost Michigan's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer, a Democrat, wants to invest some of the state's federal COVID-19 aid in areas including affordable housing, small businesses and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

"We're in a strong position to emerge from this once in a lifetime pandemic and usher in a truly new era of prosperity and opportunity here in Michigan," Whitmer said Monday at a news conference at Rotary Park in Lansing. "That prosperity is only possible if we meet the moment and address the big, preexisting challenges exacerbated by COVID."

The plan also expands community college tuition assistance by $215 million through the Futures for Frontliners program, which is available to essential workers, and Michigan Reconnect, which is available to people over 25.

The spending bump would help fill an education gap in Michigan's workforce development, Whitmer said.

"Whether it's in skills training or it's a two-year certificate or as a four-year degree, that is an important way we can invest in our people and make sure that we get a good-paying jobs and support our businesses who need skilled labor," she said.

Michigan's Republican-controlled Legislature needs to approve allocations of the state's pandemic aid. Another one of the governor's proposals would invest $1.4 billion of the federal funding in child care.