It's Not Your Imagination — Lansing Summers Have Been Getting Hotter

Mid-Michigan summers have been getting hotter.

Lansing's average summer temperatures rose 2.3 degrees Fahrenheit between 1970 and 2019, according to an analysis from Climate Central.

The nonpartisan nonprofit used data spanning half a century from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Short-term weather events — like the heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for much of Lower Michigan, including the Lansing area — cannot necessarily be attributed to climate change. But the climatologists tracking trends have been noticing long-term changes.

"What you have to think about it in terms of climate change is: Is it happening more frequently?" said Richard Rood, a University of Michigan professor studying climate sciences and engineering. "And the answer is frequently 'yes.'"

In Michigan over the last few decades, the rise in average summer temperatures has been fueled mostly by a increase in nighttime lows rather than a bump in daytime highs, said Jeffrey Andresen, a climatologist at Michigan State University.

During heat waves, that shift has concerning implications when humans, plants and buildings no longer have a chance to cool down overnight.

"Without the nighttime relief, the (heat) stress levels during the day become all that much worse," Andresen said.

On average, the world is getting warmer as human activities emit more carbon dioxide, creating a greenhouse effect, scientists say.

Globally, 2020 and 2016 are tied as the hottest years on record, according to an analysis from NASA.