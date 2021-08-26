Holt Schools Close Early Due To Excessive Heat

With heat index readings nearing 100 degrees, schools in Holt closed early Thursday.

The school district has rented more than two dozen portable air conditioning units, but Superintendent David Hornak says six of Holt’s ten school buildings still could not be sufficiently cooled.

“Now, you could have a building offline because of a mechanical failure or the fact that it’s just much too hot,” Hornak explained, “but if you take six of those buildings off, that becomes a day that is no longer countable towards our 180 school days.”

Friday’s forecast again calls for heat index readings in the mid-90’s, so another half-day of school is possible in Holt.

Hornak concludes that Holt Public Schools “are going to continue to push through and make the best decisions we possibly can, with health and safety as our priority.”

