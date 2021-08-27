A Local Ice Cream Landmark Returns: MSU Dairy Store Reopens With Limited Hours

After nearly a year-long shutdown, the Michigan State University Dairy Store reopens Saturday with limited hours.

Part classroom, part café, the store is an East Lansing landmark.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close in the fall of 2020.

Now, under new management from MSU Extension Product Center, the store will operate on weekends to start, with the possibility of extending those hours as the semester progresses.

Center Director Mollie Woods says her team worked a couple of weekends as a trial run, and the response has been positive.

“At one point, we had people walk in and give us a round of applause for opening,” Woods said.

“We were really honored when the dean asked us to step in and help because we felt the same way. It’s iconic, and it’s so important to the community, and we just wanted to see it be successful.”

Masks are required inside the MSU Dairy Store, but there will be no on-site seating as COVID protocols continue.

The store is open Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

