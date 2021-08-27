© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

A Local Ice Cream Landmark Returns: MSU Dairy Store Reopens With Limited Hours

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published August 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT
Sparty with ice cream
Courtesy
/
MSU Dairy Store
The MSU Dairy Store will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The MSU Dairy Store reopens Aug. 28 after being closed since fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After nearly a year-long shutdown, the Michigan State University Dairy Store reopens Saturday with limited hours.  

Part classroom, part café, the store is an East Lansing landmark.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close in the fall of 2020.

Now, under new management from MSU Extension Product Center, the store will operate on weekends to start, with the possibility of extending those hours as the semester progresses.

At one point, we had people walk in and give us a round of applause for opening.
Mollie Woods, MSU Product Center Director

Center Director Mollie Woods says her team worked a couple of weekends as a trial run, and the response has been positive.

“At one point, we had people walk in and give us a round of applause for opening,” Woods said.

“We were really honored when the dean asked us to step in and help because we felt the same way. It’s iconic, and it’s so important to the community, and we just wanted to see it be successful.”

Masks are required inside the MSU Dairy Store, but there will be no on-site seating as COVID protocols continue.

The store is open Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tags

WKAR NewsMSU Dairy StoreMichigan State University
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
