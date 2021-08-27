Mason Public Schools Closing Harvey Education Building Today Following Power Outage

Mason Public Schools is closing the Harvey Education Center today after a power outage in the building caused by a downed line.

Crews from Consumers Energy are on site but school officials said Thursday night on social media they did not have an estimated restoration time or date.

School officials say Consumers Energy is working on a solution.

The Bulldog Virtual Academy, K through first grade will continue as planned.

Some programs will also be closed today, which includes Kindergarten, early learning, preschool, kids clubhouse (before and after childcare, K-5), GSRP/Head Start and early childhood special education.

