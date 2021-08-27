© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

MI Transgender Community Meets In Ferndale Saturday For Annual ‘Family Reunion’

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published August 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT
transgender flag
Public Domain
/
Transgender Michigan is the largest advocacy organization of its kind in the state.

Transgender Michigan is sponsoring the 22nd annual "Transgender Pride In The Park" in Ferndale on Saturday.

A long-running annual event celebrating Michigan's transgender community is returning to Ferndale this weekend.

“Transgender Pride In The Park” was first held in 1997.

It’s a networking event featuring vendors and advocacy organizations.

Last year’s event was delayed due to COVID-19.

The event is sponsored by Transgender Michigan which is led by psychotherapist and activist Rachel Crandall Crocker.

“It’s the largest transgender event in Michigan, and it’s kind of a big family reunion for all trans people,” Crandall Crocker said.

She said the event is an opportunity for members of the trans community to get a sense of belonging in a safe environment.

In 2009, Crandall Crocker founded the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

It's a celebration dedicated to commemorating the contributions of trans people and raising awareness of the discrimination they face.

Michigan is among more than 30 states seeing a wave of anti-transgender bills introduced since the November 2020 election.

But the Michigan Court of Appeals did affirm earlier this month the state’s ethnic intimidation law also protects transgender individuals.

“Transgender Pride In The Park” takes place from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Martin Road Park in Ferndale.

LGBTQ transgender
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
