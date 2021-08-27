Michigan State Police: Trooper On Leave After Shooting Man Who Pointed Gun at Officers

A Michigan State Police trooper is on leave after police say he shot a man who pointed a gun at officers.

State police say a man fled the scene after officers responded at about 2 p.m. Thursday to a traffic crash in Lansing near Saginaw Highway and Bartlett Street.

A trooper shot the man after the man pointed a gun at officers and didn’t comply with commands to drop his weapon, according to MSP.

The 46-year-old Lansing man was hospitalized in serious condition, MSP spokeswoman Lt. Kim Vetter said Friday afternoon.

The man's vehicle "matched the description of a wanted fugitive's vehicle," according to an MSP news release.

MSP's Third District is investigating the incident in the interest of maintaining independence because the incident occurred in the First District, Vetter said Friday.

Once that investigation is complete, MSP officials say they plan to forward the case to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for review. MSP officials say they intend to seek criminal charges against the man who pointed the gun at police.

Police haven't released the name of the trooper on administrative leave because an internal investigation is pending, Vetter said.

She said MSP will release the name of the man who allegedly fled police once he is charged and arraigned.

