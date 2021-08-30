Lansing Schools First Day Plagued By Busing Problems

Monday was the first day of school in the Lansing School District.

For some children, getting to school by bus was a problem.

Parents went to the Lansing School District’s Facebook page to complain about delayed bus arrivals and no-show buses on the first day of school.

Dean Transportation provides school bus service in Lansing and several other school districts.

Like many busing operations, Dean has a shortage of drivers. The company is offering a starting wage of up to $21 an hour, with a $750 signing bonus.

Dean Transportation vice president Patrick Dean said the company will also pay for commercial driver’s license training. “Unique to Lansing,” Dean added, “Lansing Schools has partnered with us to provide an additional $100 a week incentive to drivers that come and work in the Lansing School District.”

Dean Transportation is a WKAR underwriter.

Lansing School District spokesman Robert Kolt issued a statement saying “first day logistics are always difficult, and we are working through complications every day.”

Along with Dean Transportation, Lansing schools offer Capital Area Transportation Authority passes and monthly gas cards worth $25 per child as options.

