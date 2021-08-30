© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

MSU Employee Suing School Over Its COVID-19 Mandate

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published August 30, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT
MSU sign
Reginald Hardwick
/
WKAR-MSU

A Michigan State University employee is suing the school over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan by Jeanna Norris, an administrative associate and fiscal officer at MSU.

Jeanna Norris stands in front of a gray Dell laptop computer. She has light brown hair with blond streaks and is wearing a long sleeve black shirt. A porch can be seen on the background.
New Civil Liberties Alliance
Jeanna Norris has filed a lawsuit against MSU over the university's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

It asks that a judge stop MSU from enforcing its vaccine mandate.

Norris said she contracted COVID-19 last year and has been advised by her immunologist that vaccination isn’t necessary, due to her level of antibodies.

That advice goes against MSU’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which excludes natural immunity as a basis for a medical exemption.

Jenin Younes is with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, which filed the lawsuit on Norris’ behalf.

“Norris has durable, robust natural immunity. Her levels are as good or better than the best vaccines,” She said.

The lawsuit says Norris is being threatened with disciplinary action, up to termination.

"So this idea that natural immunity isn't as good as the vaccines. It's just, it's not true," Younes said. "And we would really like to see the integrity of the scientific process restored through this case."

In July, MSU announced via email it would be mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff with proof to be submitted by August 31.

The university said it is not commenting on pending litigation.

