MSU Employee Suing School Over Its COVID-19 Mandate

A Michigan State University employee is suing the school over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan by Jeanna Norris, an administrative associate and fiscal officer at MSU.

It asks that a judge stop MSU from enforcing its vaccine mandate.

Norris said she contracted COVID-19 last year and has been advised by her immunologist that vaccination isn’t necessary, due to her level of antibodies.

That advice goes against MSU’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which excludes natural immunity as a basis for a medical exemption.

Jenin Younes is with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, which filed the lawsuit on Norris’ behalf.

“Norris has durable, robust natural immunity. Her levels are as good or better than the best vaccines,” She said.

The lawsuit says Norris is being threatened with disciplinary action, up to termination.

"So this idea that natural immunity isn't as good as the vaccines. It's just, it's not true," Younes said. "And we would really like to see the integrity of the scientific process restored through this case."

In July, MSU announced via email it would be mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff with proof to be submitted by August 31.

The university said it is not commenting on pending litigation.