MSU Welcoming Largest Incoming Freshman Class

Following an academic year of virtual learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, Michigan State University is welcoming its largest incoming class of freshmen ever Sept. 1.

“Right now it stands at 9,200 students which sets the record of an incoming first-year class," MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said. "They come from all over the United States, all 50 states are represented."

In order to attend in-person classes this fall, MSU is mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all students with few exceptions.

So far, 40,000 students report they've received at least one dose of the vaccine.

President Stanley said about 93% of students are vaccinated and 98% of faculty are.

“Those numbers continue to change each week as we get more and more people registering," he added.

MSU faculty, staff, and students are required to let the university know if they have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Students who opt out of vaccinations will be required to get regularly tested for COVID.

About 200 faculty have been granted waivers.

According to Stanley, the university didn’t see a drop in enrollment after vaccines were mandated.

“Most of what Ive seen is acceptance and excitement about returning and recognizing the mask mandate, as well as the vaccine mandate, are two absolutely key things to helping us return safely," he added.

Masks are being required in all indoor spaces on campus.

