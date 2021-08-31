© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Michigan State University's Rowing Team Captain Dies Following Car Crash

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published August 31, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT
rest in peace Olivia Long
Courtesy
/
Michigan State University
Olivia Long, 20, of Lake Orion was in a vehicle that rear-ended a truck Thursday in Ionia County during a traffic slowdown caused by another crash, police said.

The captain of the Michigan State women’s rowing team died after a crash on Interstate 96.

She died a day later, MSU said.

“We have lost a young, promising life way too early,” MSU rowing coach Kim Chavers said. “Olivia was an excellent teammate who was invested in those around her and our program.

Rowing is a spring sport. Long enrolled at MSU during the 2019-20 academic year and got a spot on the varsity team as a sophomore.

