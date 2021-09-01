Haller Promoted To AD At MSU

Michigan State University Deputy Athletic Director Alan Haller has been promoted to the department’s top job.

Haller grew up in Lansing, attended camps at MSU as a youngster, and went on to compete as a Spartan in both football and track and field. He played in the NFL before taking a job with the MSU police department, where he worked for 13 years before moving to the athletic department.

Haller says he learned the value of hard work and being a team player at MSU.

“That’s why that is my passion every single day,” Haller explained, “to help our current and future student athletes have the same transformational experience that I did. This is not a job; this is my responsibility, to make sure our student athletes succeed.”

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. praised Alan Haller during the MSU board of trustees Zoom meeting Wednesday.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said Haller has promoted diversity in the department and has helped sexual assault survivors connect to support services.

“Alan has the integrity, leadership skills and empathy, and public service mindset and dedication to student athlete success, that we need in our next leader,” Stanley said.

Stanley added that Haller was the only finalist for the job after a national search. The choice was backed unanimously by MSU trustees on Wednesday.

While supporting Haller’s appointment, trustee Renee Knake Jefferson criticized the hiring process for a lack of transparency.

Terms of Haller’s contract have not been disclosed.

