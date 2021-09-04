Traveling Over Labor Day Weekend? Expect Higher Gas Prices

Many travelers will be getting to their destination by car this weekend, and Michiganders can expect to see higher prices at the pump.

AAA Michigan says the Labor Day weekend is the third busiest travel holiday behind Independence Day and Memorial Day.

Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA Michigan, said gas prices in the state are the highest they’ve been since 2014.

“Most of those increases can be attributed to Hurricane Ida and higher crude oil prices this week,” said Woodland.

Woodland said the average price for regular unleaded in Michigan as of Friday is about $3.22 a gallon. That’s up nearly 10 cents since Monday, August 30th.

AAA Michigan is also encouraging travelers to keep coronavirus precautions in mind while heading out of town over the weekend.

Woodland says those taking a trip should be aware of any COVID-19 restrictions in place for the areas they’re visiting.

“You want to understand the impact of COVID-19 and that, and what it may have on the cities and states as you're traveling through,” she said.

Woodland says AAA has an online resource map showing travel restrictions around the country.