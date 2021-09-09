© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Michigan Hospital Leaders Renew Vaccination Plea Amid Deaths

By Associated Press
Published September 9, 2021
Michigan health and business officials are pleading with people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They cite hospital workforce shortages, unnecessary deaths and concerns that end-of-summer travel and the return to school may fuel a case surge.

Hospitals are operating at near capacity as coronavirus caseloads rise and non-COVID-19 patients seek care they delayed.

The 1,300 adults who were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday was well below past peaks. But hospitals say there are fewer employees and that non-COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized for longer.

Physicians say there's a new dimension of stress and sadness on the front lines caring for dying patients who aren't vaccinated.

WKAR NewsCOVID-19Coronavirus in Michigan