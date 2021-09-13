MSU Launches COVID-19 Dashboard

Some Michigan State University faculty members are raising concerns that the school’s COVID-19 dashboard doesn’t show enough information. That’s after the university launched the online tracking tool last week.

According to MSU Spokesperson, Dan Olsen, the dashboard shows the number of weekly coronavirus tests performed and detected daily COVID-19 infections through its early detection program.

“Another one is through MSU is symptomatic testing for students through the Olin Health Center. That gives us a picture of the COVID-19 cases that come in through that area, as well as those who self report to our COVID-19 triage line," he said.

Susan Matsen a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering said she doesn’t believe the dashboard provides the information she needs to keep herself safe from COVID-19.

“For instance, there's wastewater based epidemiology that's being done in the wastewater, using the wastewater from various buildings, what are they finding? Are they finding significant Delta COVID in the wastewater? Are they not? Is it localized?," she said.

MSU's early detection program reports 95 COVID-19 infections at the school last week. That’s a little more than a 3% positive rate for tests performed.

