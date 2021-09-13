MSU Launches COVID-19 Dashboard, Early Detection Program Reports 160 Infections Since August

Michigan State University’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported on Monday 160 positive COVID-19 infections since the start of August as part of its early detection program.

According to the dashboard, which launched last Thursday, more than 91% of students, faculty, and staff who self-reported to MSU's COVID vaccination verification form were vaccinated.

MSU Spokesperson Dan Olsen says the data in the dashboard comes from mandatory and voluntary saliva testing, as well as people self-reporting through the COVID-19 triage phone line.

“Another one is through MSU is symptomatic testing for students through the Olin Health Center. That gives us a picture of the COVID-19 cases that come in through that area," he said.

Some Michigan State University faculty members are raising concerns that the dashboard doesn’t show enough information.

Susan Masten, a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, said she doesn’t believe the dashboard provides the information she needs to keep herself safe from COVID-19.

“For instance, there's wastewater based epidemiology that's being done in the wastewater," she said. "Using the wastewater from various buildings, what are they finding? Are they finding significant delta COVID in the wastewater? Are they not? Is it localized?"

The early detection program reported 95 COVID-19 infections at the school last week. That’s a little more than a 3% positivity rate for tests performed.

