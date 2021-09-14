Legislators Cancel Hearing On Driver's Licenses For Undocumented Michiganders

A legislative hearing on restoring the ability of undocumented Michiganders to get driver's licenses or state IDs was stopped before it could get started Tuesday.

Since 2008, Michigan has required proof of permanent legal residency. House Bills 4835 and 4836 would restore the ability for undocumented individuals to apply for a driver’s license or state identification.

"Se ve. Se siente. El pueblo esta presente! (We See! We feel! The people are here!!)" chanted dozens of people gathered on the state Capitol grounds.

They traveled to the state Capitol to rally in support of legislation that would allow undocumented Michiganders to get a driver's license or state identification.

Gena Lowe said if undocumented people can work in Michigan, they need a legal way to drive to work.

“We’re here to work. That’s what we want to do,” said Lowe. “We want to be safe. We want to drive without fear.”

Many said they’re concerned if they are stopped while driving without a license, they may get turned over to federal immigration officials.

But the legislative hearing on the bills was canceled at the last minute. It’s unclear if, or when, it may be rescheduled.