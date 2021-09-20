$800 Million Sparrow Expansion Includes Five Story Tower In Lansing

Sparrow Health System is announcing a major expansion plan covering facilities across five counties.

Sparrow will invest $800 million on an improvement plan officials hope will streamline patient services.

The biggest piece of that plan is a new five-story tower just north of the hospital in downtown Lansing with 112 patient rooms.

Jim Dover is president and CEO of Sparrow Health System

President and CEO Jim Dover said there’s an additional emphasis on boosting emergency room access.

“We’ve outgrown our rooms,” Dover explained.

“We’re the region’s only level one trauma center. So, we need to expand and fix ER flow.”

A new $20 million dollar emergency department is coming to Okemos.

Outpatient offices around the Lansing area will get a $50 million dollar investment.

The plan also includes an outpatient surgical center on Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

Dover said talks about the plan began over two years ago, and the pandemic has had an impact on the process.

“It further amplified the need in terms of going to all private spaces,” Dover added, “But also, it had the negative impact of, it probably delayed us a year.”

