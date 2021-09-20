© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Lansing Gets Ready To Mail Out First Round of Absentee Ballots For November Election

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published September 20, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT
Lansing volunteers prep absentee ballot mailing
Sarah Lehr
/
WKAR News
Volunteers gather in Lansing's South Washington Elections Unit on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 to prepare the first round of absentee ballots which will be mailed out in advance of the November general election.

Completed ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Thousands of Lansing voters will soon receive absentee ballots in the mail for November’s election.

Volunteers are processing more than 12,500 applications for ballots that will be sent out Thursday.

In Lansing's primary election in August of 2021, nearly 76% of the people who cast ballots in the mayor's race did so absentee.

Swope hopes that trend continues during the general election.

“In this pandemic, it's a lot safer," Swope said. "You're not exposing yourself [at the polls] on Election Day where there could be, you know, dozens of or more people gathering."

Earlier this month, Swope’s office mailed absentee ballot applications to all of Lansing’s registered voters who are believed to have an accurate address on file.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2, for those who prefer to vote in person. In Lansing, the mayor's office and four City Council seats are up for grabs.

Tips for filling out an absentee ballot

WKAR News2021 Election
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
