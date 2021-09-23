No Game, No Problem: Friday's East Lansing High School Homecoming Parade Is On

The game is off, but the East Lansing High School homecoming parade is on in East Lansing Friday.

The Trojans were scheduled to host the Lansing Everett Vikings for homecoming, but Everett has forfeited the game. Lansing school district spokesman Bob Kolt issued a statement saying Everett was canceling the game due to health precautions and not having enough students to field a team.

The homecoming parade will go on as scheduled, starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The parade route will force some street closures. The parade begins at the high school and will go down Old Hickory Lane south to Burcham Drive; west on Burcham to M.A.C. Avenue; south on M.A.C. to Albert Avenue; east on Albert to Bailey Street; and then north on Bailey back to Burcham before ending at the high school.

A pep rally will follow in the football stadium.