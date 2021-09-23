© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
No Game, No Problem: Friday's East Lansing High School Homecoming Parade Is On

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published September 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT
East Lansing High School photo
Courtesy photo
/
East Lansing High School will still hold a homecoming parade and rally Friday

Insufficient player numbers are forcing Lansing Everett to cancel the game at East Lansing Friday night.

The game is off, but the East Lansing High School homecoming parade is on in East Lansing Friday.

The Trojans were scheduled to host the Lansing Everett Vikings for homecoming, but Everett has forfeited the game. Lansing school district spokesman Bob Kolt issued a statement saying Everett was canceling the game due to health precautions and not having enough students to field a team.

The homecoming parade will go on as scheduled, starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The parade route will force some street closures. The parade begins at the high school and will go down Old Hickory Lane south to Burcham Drive; west on Burcham to M.A.C. Avenue; south on M.A.C. to Albert Avenue; east on Albert to Bailey Street; and then north on Bailey back to Burcham before ending at the high school.

A pep rally will follow in the football stadium.

