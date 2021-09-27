© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Deal To Provide Clean Energy To 7 Michigan Parks, Offices

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published September 27, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT
Clean-energy-960x540.jpg

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources has signed an agreement to buy energy for seven state parks and offices in southwestern Michigan.

The DNR says the deal with South Lyon-based Utopian Power will supply nearly 1 megawatt of clean energy to the parks and offices.

It’s also an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The agency adds that the annual production of installed solar arrays in the southwest region will be enough to power roughly 90 homes or equivalent to reducing about 160 passenger vehicles’ greenhouse gas emissions.

The DNR says it also anticipates saving $1.4 million through a discounted utility rate on the 25-year agreement.

WKAR News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE