Deal To Provide Clean Energy To 7 Michigan Parks, Offices

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources has signed an agreement to buy energy for seven state parks and offices in southwestern Michigan.

The DNR says the deal with South Lyon-based Utopian Power will supply nearly 1 megawatt of clean energy to the parks and offices.

It’s also an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The agency adds that the annual production of installed solar arrays in the southwest region will be enough to power roughly 90 homes or equivalent to reducing about 160 passenger vehicles’ greenhouse gas emissions.

The DNR says it also anticipates saving $1.4 million through a discounted utility rate on the 25-year agreement.