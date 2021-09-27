© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

MSU Pres. Stanley Outlines Budget Impact Of Enrollment, More

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published September 27, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
portrait: Samuel L. Stanley Jr.
Courtesy
/
Michigan State University
Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.

Enrollment up after a down year; state funding up 1%

After pandemic-related setbacks, Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. has updated the status of the school’s budget.

In an email to the university community, President Stanley outlined the impact of three economic factors: enrollment is up after a down year, including some improvements in international student enrollment; state funding, which is up 1% on top of federal stimulus funds; and the performance of endowment earnings has been strong.

Stanley says continuing budget challenges are being discussed with eight non-academic staff unions, and campus units continue to operate under the second year of incremental 3% percent reductions.

Support staff will continue getting a 10% retirement contribution from MSU. Faculty, academic staff and executive management personnel whose university match had been cut to 5% will return to a 10% match at the beginning of 2022.

Tags

WKAR NewsMichigan State University
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also is an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE