MSU Pres. Stanley Outlines Budget Impact Of Enrollment, More

After pandemic-related setbacks, Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. has updated the status of the school’s budget.

In an email to the university community, President Stanley outlined the impact of three economic factors: enrollment is up after a down year, including some improvements in international student enrollment; state funding, which is up 1% on top of federal stimulus funds; and the performance of endowment earnings has been strong.

Stanley says continuing budget challenges are being discussed with eight non-academic staff unions, and campus units continue to operate under the second year of incremental 3% percent reductions.

Support staff will continue getting a 10% retirement contribution from MSU. Faculty, academic staff and executive management personnel whose university match had been cut to 5% will return to a 10% match at the beginning of 2022.

