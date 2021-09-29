© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Edmunds Compares Hyundai Tucson And Honda CR-V SUVs

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published September 29, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT
For years, the Honda CR-V has been one of the most appealing small crossover SUVs on the market.

It boasts a smooth ride, enjoyable acceleration and handling, and lots of passenger and cargo space.

However, Honda introduced this latest CR-V generation back for the 2017 model year and hasn’t significantly updated it since.

And that has opened the door for newer rivals to challenge its reign. One of those hopefuls is the redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

The experts at Edmunds examine both to determine whether the overhauled Tucson has what it takes to dethrone the 2022 CR-V.

