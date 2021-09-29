© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Ingham County Approves Vaccine Requirement For Its Workers, Outside Vendors

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published September 29, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT
Vaccine photo
Pan American Health Organization PAHO
/
Flickr Creative Commons
More than 62% of Ingham County residents ages 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

Ingham County is requiring its employees to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Outside vendors will also have to abide by a vaccine mandate.

The new measures mean county workers must either be vaccinated or be subject to regular weekly testing.

Outside vendors must have their staff vaccinated at a rate equal to or higher than the county’s inoculation rate.

Supporters say the measure would cover small businesses with fewer than 100 employees.

That’s a group that would otherwise not fall under President Joe Biden’s proposed vaccine mandate and workplace safety rules.

“In all the years I’ve been elected and in all the years I worked in the legislature, I’ve heard on the other side, ‘my body, my choice,’ What’s happened to ‘my body, my choice?’ There is no choice right now with these resolutions.” -- Ingham County Commissioner Robin Naeyaert

Republican Robin Naeyaert was one of two commissioners who voted against the resolutions at a meeting Tuesday. She says they eliminate personal choice.

“In all the years I’ve been elected and in all the years I worked in the legislature, I’ve heard on the other side, ‘my body, my choice,’” Naeyaert said. “What’s happened to ‘my body, my choice?’ There is no choice right now with these resolutions.”

Naeyaert says she believes the requirement could potentially cost Ingham County lost revenue from vendors and may even prompt some county workers to leave their jobs.

The measure takes effect in 30 days.

County Controller Gregg Todd has said county commissioners are meeting with union leaders to get informal approval for the the new rules.

The board of commissioners does not need an official agreement with the unions on the mandate.

Meanwhile, departments overseen by elected officials including the sheriff and county prosecutor can choose whether or not to accept this policy from the commissioners for their own staff.

Though a spokesperson for County Prosecutor Carol Siemon said her office will abide by any vaccination and testing mandates that come from county leaders.

Sarah Lehr contributed to reporting on this story.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
