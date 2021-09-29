Need A Job? MSU Is Hiring At A Job Fair Thursday

Michigan State University is experiencing a severe shortage of student employees this year.

There is a job fair on campus Thursday officials hope will fill thousands of positions.

The staffing shortage at MSU is most notable in culinary services, to the point of limiting hours and access to dining halls.

Interim Vice President for Student Affairs at MSU Vennie Gore says the university serves 35,000 meals a day in eight residential dining halls and 15 retail locations.

He says MSU is offering pay that is competitive with food service businesses in the area.

“We lost, through the pandemic, basically two classes of student team members,” Gore explained. “And so we’re trying to rebuild those two classes.”

Gore says some full-time MSU employees, including himself, have been pressed into service.

“Our first mission is to support our students, and we’re short-staffed, and so administrative team members are out working in shifts,” he concluded. “We’re trying to get eight hours from our staff so they can get in and help supplement to support our students.”

Gore says along with food services, there are job openings at the Breslin Center and the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center.

Non-students are also invited to apply for work at the job fair Thursday. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Breslin Center.